Have Looked Up To Anil Kapoor For His Acting Skills And Contribution To The Industry, Says Salman Khan
The actors and friends have worked together in films like Race 3 and No Entry.
Official poster of Race 3
Mumbai: Superstar Salman Khan says he has always looked up to Anil Kapoor and that the actor-producer respects the work he gets.
The two shot together for an episode of the show Dus Ka Dum - Dumdaar Weekend.
"Anil Kapoor is one of the most generous actors I've ever worked with. He has grown as an actor and as a human being. Anil and I have been friends since the start of our careers and I've always looked up to him for his acting skills and his contribution to this industry," Salman said in a statement.
"He makes sure he is perfect on screen and also that the co-star is as comfortable as he or she should be. He really respects the work he gets. Anil has decided till the time he keeps on working, it will be his best and I'm sure such an actor will never be out of work," he added about Anil, who has featured in films like Mr. India, Nayak: The Real Hero and Pukar.
