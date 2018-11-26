English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor Have Bought a House Together in Mumbai: Reports
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's rumoured romance has been making the headlines for a while now.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's rumoured romance has been making the headlines for a while now.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's rumoured romance has been making the headlines for a while now. The latest we hear is that they have jointly purchased an apartment near Mumbai's Lokhandwala Complex.
Whether or not Malaika and Arjun are planning to move in together anytime soon is unclear but as per a report in Pinkvilla, the two have acquired the property for "privacy purposes."
"Arjun and Malaika have together purchased a flat in a plush society near Lokhandwala Complex. It is their joint investment together. Whether they plan to live in or no is entirely up to them. But they are surely getting a space for themselves," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.
"Currently, the interiors of the house are being done and both Malaika and Arjun are looking into the details," the source added.
On Friday night, Malaika and Arjun were spotted in Mumbai's Juhu area as they partied with their friends. Joining them were Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor, Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor and director-producer Karan Johar. The pictures and videos from their outing have been widely shared on different social media platforms.
Neither Malaika nor Arjun has spoken about their relationship in public, but their constant public appearances together tell a different tale.
Recently speaking to Hindustan Times, Malaika said that "whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious."
Follow @news18movies for more
Whether or not Malaika and Arjun are planning to move in together anytime soon is unclear but as per a report in Pinkvilla, the two have acquired the property for "privacy purposes."
"Arjun and Malaika have together purchased a flat in a plush society near Lokhandwala Complex. It is their joint investment together. Whether they plan to live in or no is entirely up to them. But they are surely getting a space for themselves," Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying.
"Currently, the interiors of the house are being done and both Malaika and Arjun are looking into the details," the source added.
On Friday night, Malaika and Arjun were spotted in Mumbai's Juhu area as they partied with their friends. Joining them were Arjun's uncle Sanjay Kapoor, Sanjay's wife Maheep Kapoor and director-producer Karan Johar. The pictures and videos from their outing have been widely shared on different social media platforms.
Neither Malaika nor Arjun has spoken about their relationship in public, but their constant public appearances together tell a different tale.
Recently speaking to Hindustan Times, Malaika said that "whatever my life has been, everyone is aware of it. I don’t need to be talking about it. I am just enjoying my life - it’s beautiful and precious."
Follow @news18movies for more
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
-
Friday 16 November , 2018
Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
-
Tuesday 20 November , 2018
Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
-
Friday 02 November , 2018
Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
-
Tuesday 16 October , 2018
News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Popcorn With Smoke, Pizza Dosa And Quirky Food Experiments At Horn Ok Please
Friday 16 November , 2018 Pihu Movie Review | You Don’t Want It To End As A Tragedy
Tuesday 20 November , 2018 Exhibitors Demand Refund From Aamir Khan's Movie
Friday 02 November , 2018 Watch: Diwali Fright For Furry Friends
Tuesday 16 October , 2018 News18 Festivals: Enjoy The Delicious Thakur Bari Bhog
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Irrfan Khan Came to India Silently Returned After Performing Havan in Trimbakeshwar
- Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India Ride Review: Redefining Value For Money
- The Mummy Returns: Egypt Opens Ancient Tomb and Sarcophagi in Luxor
- North, South Korea Win UNESCO Heritage Status with Joint Wrestling Bid
- Marathon Guide: The Best Tech Gear Picks For This Season’s Running Mission