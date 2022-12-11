Have Mercy Shah Rukh Khan! Pathaan Actor Drops Thirst Trap Ahead of Besharam Rang Song Release

A new look of Shah Rukh Khan from Pathaan has been shared online and we cannot help but beg King Khan for mercy. The 57-year-old actor took to his Instagram and Twitter to drop his look from Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang. In the picture, Shah Rukh was seen wearing a white shirt that was half unbuttoned. The actor was looked uber cool wearing a pair of shades and a man bun in the picture.

Sharing the picture, Shah Rukh wrote, “Of Boats…of Beauty….and Besharam Rang! Song releasing tomorrow at 11 AM - Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu."

Check out the picture below:

Of Boats…of Beauty….and Besharam Rang!Song releasing tomorrow at 11 AM- https://t.co/F4TpXiidWzCelebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 25th January, 2023. Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. pic.twitter.com/4afmxsJKvf— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) December 11, 2022

Fans couldn’t stop drooling over the pictures. “Kya Lag Rhe Ho Shahrukh Bhai," a fan wrote. “Ufff now that’s what I’m talking about! I was waiting for the gorgeous Pathaan’s look 😍❤️‍🔥 Can’t wait for tomorrow Shah… #BesharamRang," added another. “Bollywood ka baap aaraha hai pathaan leke🔥" a third wrote.

Speaking about the song, director Siddharth Anand said, “Shah Rukh Khan has for long been the king of cool on the big screen and he is back being his effortless best in Pathaan’s first song Besharam Rang. We had SRK looking like a million bucks in the coastal cities of Spain for the song and he has worked his magic on camera."

Siddharth added, “SRK will be seen letting his hair down with Deepika in this party track of the season. He has pushed his body for the film to be his fittest best and has also flaunted an eight pack in this song as well which should get his fans very excited to see their idol looking the way he is in Pathaan.”

About the pairing Siddharth said, “His chemistry with Deepika in the song is infectious. They are considered one of the all-time biggest on-screen jodis in the history of Hindi cinema, given their massive blockbusters, and this song presents them to their fans and audiences in a way that they have never seen before on screen. I am eagerly awaiting to see the reaction of people when the song drops tomorrow!”

Read all the Latest Movies News here