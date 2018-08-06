English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Have Never Been Involved in a Controversy, Nobody Will Want to See My Biopic: Anil Kapoor
The 61-year-old actor, Anil Kapoor, said, a tell-all film on his life will make a boring watch.
Image: Twitter/Anil Kapoor
Loading...
Veteran actor Anil Kapoor has said audiences will not like to watch a biopic on him as his life has been free of controversies.
The 61-year-old actor said, a tell-all film on his life will make a boring watch.
"Nobody will want to see my biopic. It will be boring. I have never been involved in a controversy or anything like that," Kapoor said.
The actor was speaking at the concluding session of Natcon 2018, the annual conference of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) Berlin on Saturday. The apex body of real estate developers hosted the three-day 18th edition of Natcon in the German capital from August 2. During the event the "Fanney Khan" actor revealed that initially in his career he did films for money.
"I did some films because I needed the money. But I regretted later. One doesn't repeat such mistakes."
Kapoor also recounted how he was dismayed when he could not secure admission to the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).
"I was shocked when I failed the FTII written exam. I thought what's the connection between a written exam and acting. I met the Institute incharge Girish Karnad. He said rules are rules.
"I failed the exam, but I am here. Now look at the list of who all passed out from there," he said. The actor said that a film may not do well, but audiences remember his performance, "Similarly, a developer may not make money in a project, but people must say, what a building has been made."
Kapoor believes developers and real estate industry in India should follow the German automobile icon Mercedes when it comes to giving a quality product to consumers. "Quality matters. Like Mercedes. They keep on reinventing. They keep changing the packaging but maintain quality," he said, speaking at an event in the German capital.
Also Watch
The 61-year-old actor said, a tell-all film on his life will make a boring watch.
"Nobody will want to see my biopic. It will be boring. I have never been involved in a controversy or anything like that," Kapoor said.
The actor was speaking at the concluding session of Natcon 2018, the annual conference of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (Credai) Berlin on Saturday. The apex body of real estate developers hosted the three-day 18th edition of Natcon in the German capital from August 2. During the event the "Fanney Khan" actor revealed that initially in his career he did films for money.
"I did some films because I needed the money. But I regretted later. One doesn't repeat such mistakes."
Kapoor also recounted how he was dismayed when he could not secure admission to the Pune-based Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).
"I was shocked when I failed the FTII written exam. I thought what's the connection between a written exam and acting. I met the Institute incharge Girish Karnad. He said rules are rules.
"I failed the exam, but I am here. Now look at the list of who all passed out from there," he said. The actor said that a film may not do well, but audiences remember his performance, "Similarly, a developer may not make money in a project, but people must say, what a building has been made."
Kapoor believes developers and real estate industry in India should follow the German automobile icon Mercedes when it comes to giving a quality product to consumers. "Quality matters. Like Mercedes. They keep on reinventing. They keep changing the packaging but maintain quality," he said, speaking at an event in the German capital.
Also Watch
-
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
-
Tuesday 31 July , 2018
Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Talks About Fanney Khan, Being Judged And More
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Tuesday 31 July , 2018 Akshay Kumar Chats About Gold, Twinkle's New Book And More
Friday 20 July , 2018 Is Janhvi Kapoor-Ishaan Khatter Starrer Dhadak As Compelling As Sairat?
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Honda City Beats Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris in July 2018 Sales in India
- Akshay Kumar Played a Fake Reporter and Pulled a Prank on Gold Co-actor Mouni Roy; Watch Video
- Parents Don't Approve: Why Millennials are Quitting Their Jobs in Less Than 2 Years
- Final Season of Chef Anthony Bourdain's Show to Air Later This Year
- India-Bound All-New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Swift Hybrid with 32 Kmpl Mileage Spotted
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...