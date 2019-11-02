Have Never Been On A Real Date, Says Ileana D'Cruz Post Breakup With Andrew Kneebone

Ilena D'Cruz is currently promoting her upcoming next, the multi starrer Pagalpanti. During one of the interviews, she opened up about her recent breakup with Australian photographer beau Andrew Kneebone.

Ilena revealed that she has, in fact, never been on a 'real' date. "I have never been on a real date. It will be fun to go out with someone to a fancy restaurant for a candlelit dinner, be serenaded, then, dropped home... You know, the works," she said.

Rumoured to have already been married, the two had un-followed each other on Instagram in September this year. During the time when the buzz of her breakup were rife, she had posted a quote which read, "You don't always need a plan. Sometimes you just need to breathe, trust, let go and see what happens." She had also deleted most of her pictures clicked by Andrew.

Talking about the positive change she feels in herself, the actress said, "It's a lifestyle change because that's what it takes for the result to show. I think I look a lot better now. It's never too late to start working on yourself, which is what I have been doing both physically and mentally."

Further, Ilena said that she is concentrating on self care for her healing and taking her time off to enjoy with her group. "But for now, I am happy hanging out with my girlfriends, dressing up for myself, telling the girl in the mirror that she looks goof and that everything is going to be okay."

Her movie Pagalpanti is a action comedy and has a large ensemble of Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Urvashi Rautela and Saurabh Shukla. The movie is helmed by Anees Bazmee and is slated to release on November 22, 2019.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.