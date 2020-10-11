Have Never Met Jaan Kumar Sanu, Says Half-sister Shannon K

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Jaan Kumar Sanu, the son of celebrated playback singer Kumar Sanu, recently talked about the separation between his parents. In the Bigg Boss house, Jaan Kumar was heard saying that his parents separated when his mother was six-months pregnant.

Now, Shannon K, Kumar Sanu's daughter and Jaan Kumar's half-sister, was asked about her equation with the contestant in a recent interview. The singer revealed that she has never met or had a conversation with him.

Talking to SpotboyE, Shannon said, "Actually, I have never met him and never had a conversation. But like I said before I have heard a lot about him through our people. And now, everybody will get to see him and his personality through Bigg Boss. So, hopefully in future we will meet and have conversations."

Shannon also said that she doesn't have access to watch Bigg Boss but has seen clips of the contestant on Instagram. She said that he is a great singer and wished him luck for the future.

On the second day of the show, he shaved his head for a task, as instructed by 'Toofani senior' Gauhar Khan. Shannon said that it was very brave of him to do so. "I saw that clip on Instagram and I must say that was a very great thing to do. I mean if someone tries to chop off my hair I will be like stay back and I guess he is very brave to do that," she said.

Jaan Kumar is one of the rejected contestants along with Sara Gurpal, Rubina Dilaik and Nishant Singh Malkani as chosen by the seniors. Their fate will be decided according to their performance after two weeks.