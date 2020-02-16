Have Never Spoken About Sara Ali Khan and Me to Media, Says Kartik Aaryan
While promoting their latest release Love Aaj Kal, Kartik Aaryan said that despite being constantly asked about his relationship with Sara Ali Khan, he has never spoken about her in interviews.
Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan Photos
Actor Kartik Aaryan found Sara Ali Khans confession about having a crush on him on a chat show cute, but insists he has never spoken about Sara and himself to the media.
The actor opened up about his equation with his Love Aaj Kal co-star Sara on the show By Invite Only, which airs on zoOm.
In a #NothingToHide segment, Kartik cleared the air on the buzz around Sara and him.
"I have never said that I want to go on a date with someone. I was constantly being asked about other people wanting to go on dates with me. I've never spoken about Sara and me to the media. When Sara expressed her feeling, it was the first time an actor openly confessed her liking for an actor," he said.
"I think it was very cute and natural," he added.
The actor also made a subtle statement on his relationship status as he said, "I wouldn't know what is the best thing about being single."
When Sara was asked which actor makes her blush, she said, "Ryan Gosling makes me blush", to which Kartik added, "She calls me Ryan."
In the quickie section, Sara found a match for Kartik, saying, "I'd set up Kartik with Deepika Padukone."
When Kartik was asked if he had to choose a same-sex partner from the industry, he said: "Shah Rukh Khan".
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India Asks Pakistan Not to Let 'Unauthorised' Indian Team Use National Flag in Final
- Twitter Sides with Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai, Sidharth Shukla Before Bigg Boss 13 Finale
- Pep Guardiola Leaving? Fans Think So After Manchester City Get 2-season European Ban
- Amazon, Flipkart Challenge India's New Tax on Online Sellers
- Sushma Swaraj: Fiesty Leader, Friendly Minister | Rare Interviews | Crux Files