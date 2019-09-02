Have No Idea About This Experience: Kapil Sharma on Embracing Fatherhood
Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath are going to be parents of their first child later this year. Here's what the comedian has to say about embracing parenthood.
Image of Kapil Sharma , courtesy of Instagram
Kapil Sharma and wife Ginni Chatrath are expecting their first child together, to be born later this year. An excited father-to-be. Kapil recently opened up about how he is preparing to embrace fatherhood, which is a serous business, unlike his comical ways on The Kapil Sharma Show.
In an interview, Kapil revealed how he does not know the first thing about being a father and that regardless of the fact, both he and his family are excited to welcome the new member into their family.
Speaking to an interviewer, Kapil revealed how he is preparing for his little munchkin with Ginni. He said (via), "Frankly speaking, what will I prepare for? I have no idea about this experience but my entire family is very excited. We are waiting for the new member in the family, be it a baby boy and girl. In terms of preparations, Ginni and I are purchasing a few things and keeping it exciting. We right now don't know if we are purchasing for the boy or girl, hence we are purchasing general things like a pram etc."
On the work front, the weekend episodes of The Kapil Sharma Show saw Suniel Shetty and Kiccha Sudeep gracing the stage as they promoted their upcoming film Pehlwaan, which releases on September 12 in five languages.
In another episode, the cast of Nitesh Tiwari's Chhichhore also took the stage to promote their film. Both Shraddha Kapoor and Sushant Singh Rajput arrived on the show, the actress a second time in the week. Shraddha had earlier attended the talk show with Saaho co-star Prabhas. Saaho is running in cinemas now.
