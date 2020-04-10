'Have Not Been Single Since 13': When Ranbir Kapoor Got Candid About His Love Life

Ranbir Kapoor, 37, is nation's heartthrob and leading stars and directors want to work with the talented artist. However, apart from his films, the actor has often been in the limelight for his relationships with actresses from the film industry.

Ranbir, at present, is said to be dating Alia Bhatt and rumour mills suggest that the two are likely to tie the knot after their first film together, Brahmastra- Part I, hits the screens.

Although Ranbir himself has not been very public about his relationships and maintains privacy surrounding his personal life, in a throwback video from 2017, we can see him confess that he has not been single since age 13, when he was in 7th grade. While speaking at AIB Podcast, Ranbir got candid and made revelations about his love life. Ranbir talks after he reportedly broke up with Katrina Kaif in 2016.

Ranbir says, "Since the age of 13 in seventh grade till now like last year I’ve always been in a relationship. This is the first time I am single and it’s amazing. You have a lot of time for yourself."

Check out the video below:

Apart from Brahmastra- Part I, Ranbir is also set to feature in YRF's Shamshera and in a yet-untitled film with Shraddha Kapoor, which is helmed by Luv Ranjan.

