Have Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla Broken up?

It seems like former Bigg Boss contestants and lovers Priyank Sharma and Benafsha Soonawalla have separated. The speculation comes after the two unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted pictures of them together.

The Bigg Boss Season 11 contestants confirmed their relationship on April 4 after they shared a cozy picture of them. The two had developed a close relationship since they participated in Bigg Boss 11 when they both were in their respective relationships. At the time, Priyank was dating Divya Agarwal, and Benafsha was in a relationship with Varun Sood. Priyank and Divya were dating since they participated in MTV Splitsvilla. While Varun Sood and Benafsha Soonawalla started dating after they met on MTV Roadies.

After Bigg Boss, both Benafsha and Priyank broke up with their partners and maintained their 'good friend' status but later in various interviews to different sections of the media, the two also confessed they were in love and had kept their relationship a secret for a reason.

Earlier this month, Priyank took to Instagram to wish Benafsha a happy birthday and expressed his love for her. However, that post has now been deleted from Priyank’s account. The two looked very much in love, however they had not posted any picture of them together since then.

Benafsha in her latest post showed off her new car which she bought. Captioning the image, “There is a beautiful God above, and a lot of him in one’s very own family. I’m glad I have both of their blessings (sic).”

While Priyank has shared a video from his gym workout session motivating his fans to follow a healthy lifestyle.

Fans have welcomed him back in the comment section of the post. Actor Prakriti Kakar commented, “Guess who’s back”. While another fan said “I'M SO HAPPY THAT YOU'RE BACK (sic).”