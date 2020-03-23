Have Recovered From Coronavirus, Says 'Bond Girl' Olga Kurylenko

Quantum Of Solace actress Olga Kurylenko has shared that she has completely recovered after suffering with coronavirus. The 40-year-old actress took to Instagram on Sunday to give an update of her health, where she gave a breakdown of her illness before sharing that she was now free of COVID-19, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Along with a picture with her four-year-old son Alexander Max Horatio while wearing a mask, Kurylenko opened up about how she is now using her time to "reflect" and spend quality time with her son.

"Happy Mother's Day! #mothersday P.S. I have completely recovered. To recapitulate: For one week I felt pretty bad and was mostly in bed, sleeping, with high fever and strong headache," she said.

"The second week, the fever was gone but some light cough appeared and I felt very tired. By the end of the second week I felt totally fine. Cough is almost gone although I still cough in the mornings but then it completely goes away for the day! ‘I'm fine! And now I'm just enjoying this time to reflect on many things and spend my time with my son," added the London-based former Bond star.

Previously, Kurylenko revealed she was "feeling better" three days after announcing she had tested positive for coronavirus.

The star took to Instagram on Wednesday last week to give her followers an update on her health, sharing that her "fever has gone".

Alongside a picture of herself wearing a green medical mask and a collection of vitamin bottles, she wrote: 'Hello everyone! I'm feeling better today. My fever is gone! I hear people can't figure out where I currently am. I'm in London! How do I know it's coronavirus and not just a flu? I did a test for coronavirus which came back positive. What are the medicines that doctors prescribed as treatment? NONE!

"I was told to take paracetamol in case my fever was too high and if I was in too much pain. However, I do take vitamins and supplements."

Follow @News18Movies for more