Have Recreated 'Seeti Maar' to Suit Salman Khan's Image: Devi Sri Prasad

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad has recreated his song Seeti Maar for actor Salman Khan's Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Music composer Devi Sri Prasad has recreated his song Seeti Maar for actor Salman Khan’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The composer, who is popularly known as Rockstar DSP, had composed the original song for Allu Arjun starrer Duvvada Jagannadham in 2017.

Talking about the recreated version, he says that it has been done keeping in mind the image that Salman enjoys in Bollywood.

“I have recreated the entire song to suit Salman’s image whilst retaining its soul. He called me and shared his feedback on how the song sounds terrific," he says.

The composer hopes that the song is appreciated by the audience as well.

“We hope that the audiences enjoy the number as much as we enjoyed making it. It is a fun song that will keep you grooving," he says.

Salman and DSP also collaborated for the song Dhinka Chika from the film Ready. Seeti Maar has been penned by Shabbir Ahmed and the vocals are by Kamal Khan and Lulia Vantur. The song releases on April 26.

first published:April 25, 2021, 18:00 IST