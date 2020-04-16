MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Have Rithvik Dhanjani And Asha Negi Called It Quits After 6 Years Of Dating?

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani. (Image: Instagram/ Asha Negi)

Asha Negi and Rithvik Dhanjani. (Image: Instagram/ Asha Negi)

Indian Television's one of the most loved couples Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi is said to have hit a rough patch in their relationship.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 10:47 AM IST
After Anusha Dandekar-Karan Kundra, another couple is rumoured to be heading towards splitsville. Indian Television's one of the most loved couples Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi is said to have hit a rough patch in their relationship.

According to a Times of India report, Rithvik, who was staying at Asha's house, has moved out and is now living separately. This step is said to have prior to his trip to Spain, with actor Karan Wahi, earlier this March.

The two met on the sets of the popular soap Pavitra Rishta, and hit it off instantly. Rithvik and Asha have been dating for 6 years.

Another source in a Pinkvilla report said, "The two have been dating each other for the longest time but things haven't been too well between the two, of late. Apparently, they are currently on a break and are trying to see if it can go any further. But, the dent is already being felt by close friends."

Rithvik's recent post also got his fans asking if all was well between her and Asha. In the picture, the actor is seen sitting alone in a bench and has expressed gratitude for the 'little things in life.'



