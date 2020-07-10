Have Seen Countless Ups And Downs In Life, Says Taapsee Pannu

Actress Taapsee Pannu says she has seen numerous ups and downs in everything she has tried to attempt in life.

Taapsee took to Instagram, where she shared a throwback image from the time when her team Pune Seven Aces won the Premier Badminton League (PBL).

"Getting back to what I started...... 2020 has been very disturbing. For many reasons but the fact remains that time waits for nobody. Or a better way to look at it is, this too shall pass," she wrote alongside the image.

The picture features Taapsee sporting pigtails dressed in a blue jacket and pink t-shirt.

"Remembering this moment when my team won its first tie in PBL after almost everybody thought we r done. Losing back to back was obviously not how any of us imagined it to be. This victory definitely brought that smile on my face but also reassured that bad times don't last n if you hang on to hope and positivity you are bound to see a successful tomorrow."



She added: "Have seen countless ups and downs in everything I tried to attempt in life but trust me the success tastes sweetest after you have had a taste of failure. Big hug n a bigger smile to sail through this time. ##Throwback."



Taapsee made her acting debut with the 2010 Telugu film Jhummandi Naadam. She was later seen in films like Chashme Baddoor, Pink, The Ghazi Attack, Judwaa 2 and Badla among many others.

After giving a stellar performance in Thappad, she will be seen in Haseen Dillruba, Rashmi Rocket and Shabaash Mithu over the coming months.