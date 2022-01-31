'Have to be With Director': Divyanka Tripathi Talks About Casting Couch in Initial Days

Actor Divyanka Tripathi is one of the most loved Indian television celebrities. She became a household name following her TV stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. In her long journey to success, she dealt with several struggles in the past. The actor recently spoke up about facing the casting couch in the entertainment industry. She also talked about getting threats about “ruining her career" from prominent people in the industry.

Divyanka, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, recalled her initial days of meeting different kinds of people in the entertainment industry and facing the casting couch too. Based on her experience, she said many people try to take advantage of newcomers and lure them by making them believe that every newcomer had the same experience.

“There was a time when there was no money. I had to pay my bills, EMIs, etc. There was a lot of pressure,” Divyanka told the entertainment portal while recalling her initial days in the entertainment industry.

She said that people used to offer a role to her by saying, “‘You have to be with this director and you’ll get a big break.” When she would inquire why, she was told that she is “really intellectual, this, that.” She said this happened before the #MeToo movement and people tried to convince her by saying, “If you don’t do it then you will lag behind and if you don’t do it then we will ruin your career.”

Divyanka said that she knew this was “rubbish” and added, “I had got my first job based on my talent. So, if I got my first job based on my talent, the next would also be the same.”

Apart from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Divyanka appeared in the hit TV show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann. She is also the winner of the dance-based reality show Nach Baliye 8 and was the runner-up of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.

