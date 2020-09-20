Have To Consider Economic, Social Constraints While Designing During Pandemic: Monisha Jaising

MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Mumbai: Like any other sector worldwide, couturier Monisha Jaising believes the coronavirus pandemic has had sweeping repercussions on the fashion industry and has made designers rethink the way they work. According to the fashion designer, the current scenario has also affected the taste and preferences of buyers.

“We have to design a collection keeping the economic and social constraints of the pandemic in mind as what a buyer is now looking for is different. They are not looking for evening wear to go and attend a mega function. They are looking for basic, good quality stuff, which is fashionable yet comfortable,” Jaising told .

  • First Published: September 20, 2020, 3:55 PM IST
