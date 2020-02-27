Have Told Aditya Narayan to Marry Neha Kakkar but He Ignored, Says Udit Naryan

Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan's wedding has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The rumours of them getting married started from the sets of Indian Idol 11, which turned out to be a gimmick for the singing reality show. However, the two are loved by the audience and their fans wondered if they are really getting hitched.

Neha recently cleared the air and confessed that they pretended it all for the Television Rating Point (TRP) of the reality show and that Aditya will be settling down with his long-time girlfriend later this year.

Opening about the same, Aditya's singer father Udit Narayan said that he keeps teasing his son about the wedding and told him to marry Neha but he ignored it. “You won’t believe I keep teasing Aditya with Neha and I have told him to marry her. But, he ignores me and says he wants to focus on his career. Neha is a top singer in today’s time and is doing really well for herself,” TellyChakkar quoted Udit as saying.

Neha's wedding gimmick had sent viewers in a tizzy when Aditya’s parents, Udit Narayan and Deepa Narayan Jha made an appearance on the singing reality show and announced Neha as their daughter-in-law.

It was further pushed when Neha’s parents too joined them and agreed to give their daughter away to the Narayan family. Special wedding episode promos were shot, with co-judge Vishal Dadlani officiating the ceremony.

Meanwhile, Neha and Aditya recently featured in a music video together-- Goa Beach-- sung by Tony Kakkar, Neha's brother, and herself and featuring Aditya and Kat Kristian.

Follow @News18Movies for more

