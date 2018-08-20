Have Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves Actually Been Married Since 1992?

Winona Ryder has revealed she and co-star Keanu Reeves "actually got married" while shooting for 1992's Bram Stoker's Dracula.The 46-year-old actor insists the duo, who reunites in the upcoming romcom Destination Wedding, had a "real wedding" back then as director Francis Ford Coppola used the services of a legit Romanian priest."We actually got married in Dracula. No, I swear to god I think we're married in real life. In that scene, Francis used a real Romanian priest. We shot the master and he did the whole thing. So I think we're married," she told EW.Reeves, 53, did not seem surprised and joked, "It's lovely to see you again." But Ryder reminded him that they went through the entire ceremony, even exchanging vows.When Reeves asked, "We said 'yes'?", Ryder replied, "Don't you remember that? It was on Valentine's Day." "Oh my gosh, we're married," Reeves concluded.Dracula, based on Bram Stoker's novel of the same name, starred Ryder as Mina Harker, Reeves as Jonathan Harker, Anthony Hopkins as Professor Abraham Van Helsing and Gary Oldman as Count Dracula.