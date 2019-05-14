Have You Heard of 'Brick Yoga'? Malaika Arora Teaches Exactly How it is Done

View this post on Instagram

#malaikasmondaymotivation .... Some #mondaymorningmotivation Yoga is a way of moving into stillness in order to experience the truth of who you are. – Erich Schiffmann Practicing brick yoga regularly at @thedivayoga has not only helped me improve my practice of yoga but continues to empower me to find my balance and fitness. #diva #divayoga @j.patsss @sarvesh_shashi