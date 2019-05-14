Take the pledge to vote

Have You Heard of 'Brick Yoga'? Malaika Arora Teaches Exactly How it is Done

Malaika Arora is a Bollywood celebrity and fitness promoter, who uses her social media presence and popularity to promote healthy living.

Updated:May 14, 2019, 3:14 PM IST
Have You Heard of 'Brick Yoga'? Malaika Arora Teaches Exactly How it is Done
Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram
Malaika Arora is setting major fitness goals for the world to witness, yet again. The 45-year-old diva posted a series of images on Instagram, sharing her fitness regime that makes her look absolutely stunning at this day and age.

The images are from Malaika's fitness studio, Diva Yoga, which she runs alongside co-founder Sarvesh Shashi. The inspiring pics show her practicing advanced yoga postures with Jahnavi Patwardhan, another fitness promoter. In the stills, we can see Malaika deftly balancing on two bricks, while she pulls off complicated yoga steps with professional ease. She is dressed in training gear and looks tense and focused while she pulls off the asanas.

Malaika captioned her post, "#malaikasmondaymotivation .... Some #mondaymorningmotivation. Yoga is a way of moving into stillness in order to experience the truth of who you are. – Erich Schiffmann. Practicing brick yoga regularly at @thedivayoga has not only helped me improve my practice of yoga but continues to empower me to find my balance and fitness. #diva #divayoga @j.patsss @sarvesh_shashi." (sic)

See pics here:



Malaika's Instagram feed is filled with inspiring posts about fitness, healthy diet regime and wellness tips. She makes it a point to promote physical fitness through her social media presence, and her popularity for the same on other media channels.

Earlier this month, Malaika joined hands with American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez to invest in an Indian yoga and wellness start-up called SARVA.

SARVA has pitched itself as a mission is to build a global community of physically, mentally and emotionally fit individuals, achieved through yoga, mindfulness, movement and beyond, and to provide for the same through state-of-the-art brick and mortar studios, accessible and interactive technology, and lifestyle products, read a report in IANS.

