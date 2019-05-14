English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Have You Heard of 'Brick Yoga'? Malaika Arora Teaches Exactly How it is Done
Malaika Arora is a Bollywood celebrity and fitness promoter, who uses her social media presence and popularity to promote healthy living.
Image: Malaika Arora/Instagram
Loading...
Malaika Arora is setting major fitness goals for the world to witness, yet again. The 45-year-old diva posted a series of images on Instagram, sharing her fitness regime that makes her look absolutely stunning at this day and age.
The images are from Malaika's fitness studio, Diva Yoga, which she runs alongside co-founder Sarvesh Shashi. The inspiring pics show her practicing advanced yoga postures with Jahnavi Patwardhan, another fitness promoter. In the stills, we can see Malaika deftly balancing on two bricks, while she pulls off complicated yoga steps with professional ease. She is dressed in training gear and looks tense and focused while she pulls off the asanas.
Malaika captioned her post, "#malaikasmondaymotivation .... Some #mondaymorningmotivation. Yoga is a way of moving into stillness in order to experience the truth of who you are. – Erich Schiffmann. Practicing brick yoga regularly at @thedivayoga has not only helped me improve my practice of yoga but continues to empower me to find my balance and fitness. #diva #divayoga @j.patsss @sarvesh_shashi." (sic)
See pics here:
Malaika's Instagram feed is filled with inspiring posts about fitness, healthy diet regime and wellness tips. She makes it a point to promote physical fitness through her social media presence, and her popularity for the same on other media channels.
Earlier this month, Malaika joined hands with American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez to invest in an Indian yoga and wellness start-up called SARVA.
SARVA has pitched itself as a mission is to build a global community of physically, mentally and emotionally fit individuals, achieved through yoga, mindfulness, movement and beyond, and to provide for the same through state-of-the-art brick and mortar studios, accessible and interactive technology, and lifestyle products, read a report in IANS.
Follow @News18Movies for more
The images are from Malaika's fitness studio, Diva Yoga, which she runs alongside co-founder Sarvesh Shashi. The inspiring pics show her practicing advanced yoga postures with Jahnavi Patwardhan, another fitness promoter. In the stills, we can see Malaika deftly balancing on two bricks, while she pulls off complicated yoga steps with professional ease. She is dressed in training gear and looks tense and focused while she pulls off the asanas.
Malaika captioned her post, "#malaikasmondaymotivation .... Some #mondaymorningmotivation. Yoga is a way of moving into stillness in order to experience the truth of who you are. – Erich Schiffmann. Practicing brick yoga regularly at @thedivayoga has not only helped me improve my practice of yoga but continues to empower me to find my balance and fitness. #diva #divayoga @j.patsss @sarvesh_shashi." (sic)
See pics here:
View this post on Instagram
#malaikasmondaymotivation .... Some #mondaymorningmotivation Yoga is a way of moving into stillness in order to experience the truth of who you are. – Erich Schiffmann Practicing brick yoga regularly at @thedivayoga has not only helped me improve my practice of yoga but continues to empower me to find my balance and fitness. #diva #divayoga @j.patsss @sarvesh_shashi
Malaika's Instagram feed is filled with inspiring posts about fitness, healthy diet regime and wellness tips. She makes it a point to promote physical fitness through her social media presence, and her popularity for the same on other media channels.
Earlier this month, Malaika joined hands with American singer-actor Jennifer Lopez and baseball star Alex Rodriguez to invest in an Indian yoga and wellness start-up called SARVA.
SARVA has pitched itself as a mission is to build a global community of physically, mentally and emotionally fit individuals, achieved through yoga, mindfulness, movement and beyond, and to provide for the same through state-of-the-art brick and mortar studios, accessible and interactive technology, and lifestyle products, read a report in IANS.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
-
Wednesday 03 April , 2019
Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
-
Monday 22 April , 2019
World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Avengers Endgame: Theories and Predictions by Little Masterminds
Wednesday 03 April , 2019 Elections 2019: Politics, Polls and Showbiz | Actors who Dethroned Politicians
Monday 22 April , 2019 World Earth Day: Lil Dicky Shares Why He Made A Star-studded Earth Day Video
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan Poses with Eiffel Tower in Paris Before Heading to Cannes Film Festival, See Pic
- This is Why Salman Khan is Named 'Bharat' in His Next Film
- This Android Calling App Presents a Huge Threat, But is Still Guarded by a High Rating
- Shane Watson Batting With a Bleeding Knee in IPL Final Has Left Fans Speechless
- Hotstar Breaks Viewership Records During IPL 2019, Armed With New Streaming Tech
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results