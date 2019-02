Have You Met Netflix's Newest Superheroes? Here's All About Mark Millar's 'Jupiter's Legacy'

Josh Duhamel will play Sheldon Sampson, aka The Utopian. An amazingly powerful superhero who's also the longtime leader of the Union of Justice.#JupitersLegacy #JupitersLegacyNetflix pic.twitter.com/OAYHCSVrbd — Jupiter's Legacy (@JupiterLegacy) February 9, 2019

Ben Daniels will play Walter Sampson, aka Brainwave, a loner who can create psychic illusions that serve him well in combat. He's a doting uncle to Chloe and Brandon, but he has a strained relationship with his headstrong brother, Sheldon. #JupitersLegacy #JupitersLegacyNetflix pic.twitter.com/yOQUkepbk5 — Jupiter's Legacy (@JupiterLegacy) February 9, 2019

Leslie Bibb will play Grace Sampson, aka Lady Liberty. A powerful goddess who fights evil alongside her husband Sheldon but is concerned about the growing rift between him and their two children.#JupitersLegacy #JupitersLegacyNetflix pic.twitter.com/NLAocxSap5 — Jupiter's Legacy (@JupiterLegacy) February 9, 2019

Elena Kampouris will play Chloe, their super-powered daughter who is also a hard-partying professional model. #JupitersLegacy #JupitersLegacyNetflix pic.twitter.com/3luJf5brHJ — Jupiter's Legacy (@JupiterLegacy) February 9, 2019

Andrew Horton will play Brandon Sampson, aka Paragon, a budding young superhero who idolizes his father but struggles to live up to his greatness.#JupitersLegacy #JupitersLegacyNetflix pic.twitter.com/MAp7zIZtHO — Jupiter's Legacy (@JupiterLegacy) February 9, 2019

Mike Wade will play Fitz Small, aka The Flare the heart and soul of The Union.#JupitersLegacy #JupitersLegacyNetflix pic.twitter.com/zk2xyL0HMf — Jupiter's Legacy (@JupiterLegacy) February 11, 2019

Matt Lanter will play George Hutchence, aka Skyfox, Sheldon's best friend and a fellow founding member of the Union of Justice.#JupitersLegacy #JupitersLegacyNetflix pic.twitter.com/Ozn7Xnl1MC — Jupiter's Legacy (@JupiterLegacy) February 9, 2019

"When a superhero seizes control of the government, the next generation of heroes must join the new regime or fight back." This is the mission of Netflix's newest superheroes, Jupiter's Legacy based on the comics of Mark Millar.The new series is a multigenerational drama draws its reference from 1930's when the world's first generation of superheroes received their powers. Now, in the present time, the original and old figures are sacred elder guards, but their latter and the younger generation has to struggle living up to the legendary coup of their parents and forefathers.The cast has been finalised and Josh Duhamel, Ben Daniels, Leslie Bibb, Elena Kampouris, Andrew Horton, Mike Wade and Matt Lanter will take up as the main members of Jupiter's Legacy, reports Variety and Hollywood Reporter.Josh Duhamel will be seen as Sheldon Sampson, the leader of the superhero team known as The Union possesses the powers of flight, superhuman strength and resistance to injury.Ben Daniels will take up the character of Walter Sampson, who is Sheldon’s older brother and one of the six original superheroes.Leslie Bibb will be seen as Grace Sampson, Sheldon’s wife who is touted to be one of the most powerful heroes on the planet.American Odyssey star Elena Kampouris will essay the role of the second generation superhero Chloe Sampson, the daughter of Grace and Sheldon. Instead of taking up her parents legacy, Chloe enjoys socialite's life that surrounds nightclubs and drugs.Andrew Horton will be seen playing Chole's brother Brandon Sampson. Just like his sister, he cashes his celebrity status. Being critical of his father of not spending time with him, Brandon possesses the power of telekinesis.Mike Wade as Fitz Small, one of the most valued members of The UnionMatt Lanter as George Hutchene, Sheldon's closest ally before turning against him and the rest of his teammates in The Union. He fights crime by the name Skyfox.Said to release in 2021, the series will be one of Netflix's original shows.Follow @news18movies for more*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.