Have You See this Really Cute Pic of Neil Nitin Mukesh and His Daughter Nurvi?

Neil Nitin Mukesh became a proud father to his first daughter Nurvi, with wife Rukmini Sahay, in September 2018. And judging by the latest pic of this cute bundle of joy, she is daddy's little darling and his twinning mate. The father-daughter duo were seen complementing each other in similar-looking sports caps, in their recent picture together. Their loving times are sure to make you adore the little one.Dressed in a cute, pink dress, Nurvi sat comfortably on her father's lap as they posed for the camera. The little one also sported a cap, similar to the one worn by her father. As the two sit together, they were all smiles and happy. Neil chose to wear a comfortable, plain black T-shirt and was brimming with joy, having posed with his daughter. The image is from the time when Neil's sister came home to meet the family with her own little kid. The happy family images are not to be missed.Sharing the pictures, Neil wrote, "When baby sister comes home with her baby to meet my baby ...her sister . with their personal @bypassroadmovie caps #bypassroadmovie #caps @nandini_manchanda (sic)."On the movies front, Neil will feature in a pivotal role in Prabhas' Saaho. He plays the antagonist in his upcoming Telugu film, which also has Shraddha Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. Saaho is slated for Independence Day release.