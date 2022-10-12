Have You Seen Hemangi Kavi’s 'Duo-chroma-ntic' Picture Yet?

Actress Hemangi Kavi has carved a niche for herself with films and television shows like Manatlya Manat, Bhootkaal, and Teri Laadli Main to name a few. An active social media user, the actress can often be seen sharing glimpses of her candid photoshoots, and interesting reels, entertaining viewers with her charm and beaming smile. She also makes sure to update fans about her upcoming projects.

Recently, Hemangi created a stir on social media after she dropped a stunning monochrome picture of herself, exhibiting the aura of an old-world romance. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actress unleashed her creative skills, adding a quirky twist to her caption. “Duo-chroma-ntic. Black & White Romance!” she wrote adding a string of black and white heart emojis.

The apparently vintage, black-and-white picture captured Hemangi in a different avatar. Painting the picture of absolute serenity, the actress was seen donning a simple sleeveless tank top. She let loose her tresses and seemed to apply a shade of lipstick that was impossible to guess from the monochromatic snap.

Adding drama to her eyes, Hemangi sported an on-fleek winged eyeliner, which further accentuated her big, bold eyes. The subtle hint of a smile on her face was enough to add the final touch to the portrait-like picture.

No sooner Hemangi uploaded the photo on her Gram than fans flocked to the comments lavishing her with compliments. While one user wrote, “hottest pic” another gushed, “Wowwwww what a beauty.” Others went all hearts and fire in the comments.

Along with the monochrome image, Hemangi also shared a coloured video dressed in the same white sleeveless tank top, containing snippets of her in different moods. In the visual, the actress can be seen flaunting a bright magenta-shaded lipstick claiming her love for the vibrant colour. Here’s the adorable video of the diva.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hemangi was last seen in the Marathi drama flick Tamasha Live. She was cast opposite actor Siddhartha Jadhav in the film. Speaking on her upcoming projects, the actress has joined hands with director Ravi Jadhav for a yet-to-be-titled web series.

