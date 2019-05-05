English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Have You Seen Katrina Kaif's Brand New Range Rover Yet?
Katrina Kaif is loving her new car, which she proudly showed off to fans via her social media page.
Image: Twitter
Actress Katrina Kaif is loving her new car, which she proudly showed off to fans via her social media page.
"Thank you Modi Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Worli, for the wonderful experience," Katrina wrote on Instagram along with a photograph in which she is seen leaning against her new luxury car Range Rover.
Katrina looks stylish in a short red dress with a denim shrug. The car was reportedly gifted by her former boyfriend and superstar Salman Khan, her co-star in the upcoming film Bharat.
In another post, Katrina shared a shot of herself behind the wheels but in another vehicle from "on location" for "Bharat". "#Bharat आन लोकेशन the man beside me is the actual owner of this classic 1960 s Land Rover, who was convinced I couldn’t handle the car, while I was convinced I could," the actress captioned picture.
The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial brings Katrina and Salman together on screen again after films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Yuvvraaj, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.
