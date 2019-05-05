Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Have You Seen Katrina Kaif's Brand New Range Rover Yet?

Katrina Kaif is loving her new car, which she proudly showed off to fans via her social media page.

IANS

Updated:May 5, 2019, 3:18 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Have You Seen Katrina Kaif's Brand New Range Rover Yet?
Image: Twitter
Loading...
Actress Katrina Kaif is loving her new car, which she proudly showed off to fans via her social media page.

"Thank you Modi Motors, Jaguar Land Rover, Worli, for the wonderful experience," Katrina wrote on Instagram along with a photograph in which she is seen leaning against her new luxury car Range Rover.



Katrina looks stylish in a short red dress with a denim shrug. The car was reportedly gifted by her former boyfriend and superstar Salman Khan, her co-star in the upcoming film Bharat.

In another post, Katrina shared a shot of herself behind the wheels but in another vehicle from "on location" for "Bharat". "#Bharat आन लोकेशन the man beside me is the actual owner of this classic 1960 s Land Rover, who was convinced I couldn’t handle the car, while I was convinced I could," the actress captioned picture.



The Ali Abbas Zafar directorial brings Katrina and Salman together on screen again after films like Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Yuvvraaj, Partner, Ek Tha Tiger and Tiger Zinda Hai.

Follow @news18movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram