Have You Seen Shahid Kapoor And Mira Rajput's 'Office-Meet-Vanity Pod' Space?

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has shared the pictures of their classic office space. Designed by Mira's sister Noor, the space was created three years ago.

Mira shared the post on her Instagram stories, giving away details of how she executed the plan on ground while her the interior designer gave instructions from overseas.

Noor's post gives and elaborate detail of how the design was planned. The post reads, "Three years ago, over a couple of FaceTime sessions with my younger sister, we designed this rental ‘office-meeting-vanity pod-call-it-what-you-want’ space. I shared a few ideas and some super rough sketches from across the globe and she executed on the ground in Mumbai.”

“I never really shared it coz I kept waiting to make a trip back to India to style and photograph it certain way. That trip didn’t happen and the iPhone pictures faded back into the cameraroll. I waited for that trip back, for that perfect time, the perfect picture, that perfect light, and while I waited, the moment passed. Of course in the grand scheme of things, with everything going on in the world right now, the pictures are quite insignificant. The fact that I can’t just hop on a plane back to India, that I don’t know when next I may be able to give a hug to my parents and sisters, and the realization that we just never know what tomorrow holds, to seize the moment- that, couldn’t be clearer,” the caption further explained.

Shahid and Mira have been staying in their home in Beas, Punjab amid the lockdown. The actor had been shooting for his upcoming next, Jersey, until the production was stalled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

