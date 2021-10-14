Have You Seen These Pics of Lucky Ali's Beautiful Daughter Sara Inaraa Ali?

Popular Indie pop singer Lucky Ali and actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi share a great bond of friendship. The two keep featuring on each other's social media timelines on special occasions. Now, Nafisa has shared a set of pictures on Instagram. This time, the album features Lucky Ali's daughter Sara. The photos were clicked at Nafisa's Goa residence. Sharing the images, Nafisa wrote, "This is Sara Inaraa Ali (my friend Lucky Ali’s 2nd daughter) our LuckyStar." Sara is Lucky Ali’s daughter with his second wife Inaya. Sara is looking gorgeous as she poses for the camera while having a charming smile on her face.

Nushrratt Bharuccha Turns Up the Heat In Tie-Dye Mini Dress, Check Out Her Uber Sexy Pictures

In one of the pictures, Sara is seen holding Nafisa’s pet Coco in her hands. Nafisa’s followers were quick to shower their lover for Sara in the comment space. “So cute,” wrote a user. Another said, “May she ride on success.” Few Instagram users also asked, "Is Sara a singer too?"

Aisha Sharma Looks Sexy In Floral Print Bikini In The Pool, See Her Ooze Oomph With Her Pictures

Lucky Ali loves to spend time with his children. His Instagram timeline is full of pictures of him with his children.

Lucky Ali was in news in May this year after reports of his death after contracting Covid-19 were doing the rounds. Later, the singer had to post an update on Instagram Stories to prove that he is alright. Earlier, a video of the singer jamming to O Sanam in Goa went viral making many nostalgic.

Lucky Ali is the son of famous Bollywood actor Mehmood Ali. His mother, Mahelaka was veteran actress Meena Kumari's sister.

Lucky Ali has given some of the biggest hits to Bollywood. From Safarnama to Jane Kya Dhoondta hain, the singer holds a special place in the hearts of music lovers

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.