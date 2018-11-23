English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Have You Seen this Beautiful Family Photograph of Ranveer Singh Yet?
The couple was dating for over 6 years before they solemnised their relationship earlier this month.
Family portrait of Ranveer Singh. (Instagram: Rohit Bal)
Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in Italy’s Lake Como on November 14 and 15. Later, they organised a reception for family and friends in Bangaluru on November 21. They are planning to organise another reception for their film industry friends on December 1.
They looked royal in their reception portraits. While the world had eyes on them, their family members remained in the background looking after the details of the event.
Now, designer Rohit Bal, who designed the beautiful sherwani Ranveer wore at his reception, has posted a new photo of the Bhavnani family on Instagram. Ranveer’s father Jagjit, mother Anju and sister Ritika are posing with the actor in the photo. It’s graceful to say the least.
The couple was dating for over 6 years before they solemnised their relationship earlier this month. While they kept a no-phone policy for the guests in attendance, both Deepika and Ranveer treated fans to the two wedding photographs.
On the work front, Ranveer Singh next will be seen in Rohit Shetty's Simmba and Deepika will play real life character of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal in Meghna Gulzar's directorial venture.
