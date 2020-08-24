Have You Seen This Throwback Pic of Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

A throwback picture of Disha Vakani aka Dayaben from the Ganesha Utsav celebration on the set of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has grabbed everyone’s attention. The snap was shared by Disha on Instagram. The image features Disha along with Ambika Ranjankar and Amit Bhatt.

In the picture, the three can be seen dressed in beautiful traditional attires as they celebrate Lord Ganesha's arrival in the Gokuldham society. The photo was taken when the setup and decorations were underway.

This BTS picture has taken fans down in the good old days.

Meanwhile, Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays the role of Bhide, shared a beautiful throwback picture of 2018 Ganpati celebrations at his home. Mandar had recreated a mini Gokuldham in the backdrop of the Ganesha idol.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “ Just a glimpse of Bappa at my place. This is 2018 when Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah completed 10 years, so brought Gokuldham society at my place”.

The show has recently completed 12 years and is counted amongst the longest-running shows of Television.