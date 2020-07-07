Have You Seen This Throwback Picture of Sridevi and Janhvi Kapoor?

The internet is filled with throwback pictures of late Bollywood actress Sridevi with her husband producer Boney Kapoor and their daughters actress Janhvi and Khushi. Now, a never-seen-before picture featuring Sridevi and Janhvi has cropped up on Instagram.

The snap was clicked during one of the fashion shows. Sitting in the front row, the mother-daughter duo looked drop dead gorgeous in fancy outfits.

On June 2, Janhvi had dropped a heartwarming picture of her parents to mark their wedding anniversary. Along with the monochrome snap, she wrote, "happy wedding anniversary" along with a red heart emoticon.

On Mother’s Day 2020, the Dhadak actress pulled out an adorable picture from her family album to celebrate the day. The picture featured little Janhvi clad in baby coloured baby suit with Sridevi.

Meanwhile, Janhvi’s upcoming film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is all set to release on OTT platform. The film is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force combat pilot Gunjan Saxena, and stars Janhvi in the titular role. The Sharan Sharma directorial also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Viineet Kumar, Manav Vij and Ayesha Raza. The decision was taken due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation.

Janhvi also has Roohi Afzana, Takht and Dostana 2 in her kitty.

