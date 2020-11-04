Have You Seen This Video of Kareena Kapoor Doing an Impression of Taimur Ali Khan?

Kareena Kapoor Khan is surely the proudest mom of the B-town and her little bundle of joy is not less than a star. Anything related to him goes viral in time. Now, a video of Bebo imitating the little Tim Tim has gone viral on the internet. In the video, the actress can be heard saying that Taimur asks about his father at least ten times a day and she has to answer each time. The actress looks adorable in the video as she imitates Taimur saying, “Abba kidhar hai?”

Taimur is a social media star and has a separate fan base. Netizens often go gaga over his cute pictures. He is also the favourite of paparazzi and enjoys being papped. Recently, Kareena shared a picture of Tim Tim where he can be seen holding a bat and trying to hit a ball. Sharing the picture, the actress wrote, “Any place in the IPL? I can play too.”

As soon as she dropped the picture, many Bollywood celebs took to the comment section to react on the post. Kareena’s sister Karisma Kapoor also commented on her post as she wrote, “So cute”.

Earlier on a dance reality show Dance India Dance 7, Kareena revealed that she wants Taimur to be a cricketer as the former captain of Indian cricket team Kapil Dev arrived on the show. She also took his autograph on a bat to convince Taimur to take up cricket. Taimur's grandfather Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi was also the former captain of the Indian cricket team.

Meanwhile, Kareena is expecting her 2nd child. Bebo, along with Saif Ali Khan, confirmed the news in August. The actress often flaunts her baby bump in her recent pictures. She has also wrapped up the shooting for Laal Singh Chaddha recently and shared a post to thank cast and crew.