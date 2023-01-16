Have You Seen Vijay's Latest Look For Thalapathy 67? Check Out

Vijay has reunited with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his 67th film, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 67 for the time being. The official announcement of the Master duo’s reunion has yet to be made, but everything is going on beautifully. Recently, film critic Raja DK tweeted a picture that revealed a new look of Vijay when he met and congratulated him for his last film Varisu. While tweeting the picture, he wrote, “Thalapathy Vijay is VERY HAPPY about Varisu’s success @directorvamshi.”

Before this, another picture of him went viral. Vijay is expected to sport long hair, which will be a modified version of his ‘Varisu’ look. The stylish actor is said to have just finished filming a promotional video for Thalapathy 67, which will be released to coincide with the film’s announcement. The promotional video will also feature Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Karthi, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahad Faasil, and Thalapathy 67 will undoubtedly be a highlight of Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe.

The major shooting for Thalapathy 67 was to begin after the release of Varisu, which was released on Pongal 2023. An extended shoot in Kashmir has been planned for the action drama, and director Lokesh Kanagaraj has confirmed in a recent interview that Thalapathy 67 updates will begin to arrive once Vijay’s Varisu is available for streaming on big screens.

Talking about Varisu, the film turned out to be a winner at the box-office clash. The film dominated the box office during its first weekend. Both critics and audiences have given the film positive reviews. Vamshi Paidipally, the director of Varisu, posted a video on social media of himself and his father crying after seeing the film.

