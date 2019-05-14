English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Have You Tuned Into These Music Tracks by Martin Garrix?
Martin Garrix has gained the name and fame in the world of music with some of the best EDM tracks.
(Image: Instagram/Martin Garrix)
Martin Garrix’s unerring boldness to be himself is what makes him the best of the lot. He has hit the big stages of the EDM world at an early age.
Garrix was born as Martijn Gerard Garritsen on May 14, 1996, in Amstelveen, Netherlands. Known as the youngest DJ to headline Ultra Music Festival 2014 at the age of 17 and the youngest DJ ever to play at Ibiza, Garrix has gained the name and fame in the world of music with some of the best EDM tracks.
While ‘Animals’ was his first hit-song to make a place at Top Music Charts, Martin Garrix’s first the high-profile collab was with Christina Aguilera for ‘Lotus’.
Martix Garrix has collaborated with a number of musicians in his lifetime and here’s our pick for 5 top music tracks by Martin Garrix:
1. In the Name of Love (Martin Garrix & Bebe Rexha): Recorded by the Dutch DJ and record producer Martin Garrix, In The Name Of Love was made in collaboration with Bebe Rexha. The guitar rhythms by Martin Garrix in this song are what made it hit the headlines after his first hit ‘Animals’.
2. Animals (Martin Garrix): At the age of 17, Martin Garrix gave his first chart-topping hit ‘Animals’. It is everything a festival anthem should be. Even after so many years, the song sounds dope and is a favourite among party lovers.
3. Scared To Be Lonely (Martin Garrix and Dua Lipa): The warm and subtle vibes in the song Scared To Be Lonely made it one of the hit tracks by Martin Garrix. Dua Lipa’s soulful voice in collaboration with Martin’s music has made this song sound perfectly composed and complete.
4. Forbidden Voices (Martin Garrix): Inspired by Garrix's own dreams, Forbidden Voices features the Dutch DJ’s music journey. The song features Martin Garrix working toward his goal as a small child. The song shows him attending Ultra Miami as a fan, and playing at the main stage next year.
5. The Only Way Is Up (Martin Garrix and Tiesto): Tiesto, a Dutch DJ, has been Martin Garrix’s inspiration to be in the DJ world. The track blips with alternately pitched up-and-down vocals over a rabble-rousing beat.
