Have You Watched This Viral Throwback Video of Rahul Vaidya from Indian Idol Days Yet?

A throwback video of Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya from his Indian Idol days has surfaced on the internet. In the clip, Rahul can be seen singing the song Pretty Woman from the film Kal Ho Na Ho, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Preeti Zinta, and Saif Ali Khan. However, Rahul’s performance fails to impress the judges Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik. In the video, Sonu can be heard saying that Rahul’s performances are getting worse while Anu Malik slams Rahul and calls him overconfident.

Rahul was recently in news for his marriage proposal to TV actress Disha Parmar. Rahul proposed to Disha by going down on his knees on national television. The singer confessed his true feelings with a ring. He planned the proposal on Disha’s birthday on November 10.

After the proposal, the actress took to her social media and informed her fans that she'd sent the reply. However, it is not yet revealed what she's said to the proposal.

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 finale has already been announced on the recent Weekend ka Vaar episode. The host of the show Salman Khan also announced that only four contestants will be able to go to the BB14 finale week adding that the show will not end but will continue with a new twist. Pavitra Punia had been evicted this week due to the lesser number of votes.