Haven't Produced Thappad to Cover up for Kabir Singh's Criticism, Says Bhushan Kumar

Netizens have dubbed Anubhav Sinha's upcoming film Thappad, featuring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, as an antidote to Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh, which was one of the highest grossers of 2019 but received flak for its misogynistic undertones. Many even thought Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, normalises violence in the name of love.

Meanwhile, Thappad focuses on a woman seeking divorce after her husband slaps her at a party. Interestingly, both the films have been produced by Bhushan Kumar under his banner T-series.

We recently spoke to the T-series honcho about his decision to back the two films which are contrasting in terms of characters, dialogues and the overall theme.

Kumar said, "As a producer, we don't take conscious decision of making a film to cover something which critics and some people have objected to. We made Kabir Singh and it did over Rs 275 crore+ business which means maximum number of people have loved it. Kabir Singh was just a character and we have made a film out of it. It is purely for entertainment. There is a disclaimer at the beginning of the movie that all the characters in the movie are fictional. There will always going to be some people who will like a movie, and some people who won't. It's as simple as that.

"For instance, all women are loving the trailer of Thappad but there are some men who are objecting to it, saying, 'With these kinds of movies, people will fight more and leave each other over a slap.' So, everybody has their own perspective to things and I respect that. We make films for the larger audience and entertainment. It's not because I got criticism in Kabir Singh so I've made Thappad. Both have no connection."

Most recently, Taapsee also clarified that Thapaad hadn't been made as an answer to Kabir Singh. She said that there were many other films besides Kabir Singh, which showed scenes where women were slapped by men.

"It's not that we have made this film keeping Kabir Singh in mind. I feel very sad when I hear people saying that 'we have made a film to give an answer to another film'. This film was written before the release of Kabir Singh. I feel the thappad (slap) is only a trigger, but there are so many other things that will unfold about relationships in this film," said Taapsee.

Taapsee also said that she would have never acted in a film like Kabir Singh-- a Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy.

"I feel people shouldn't leave their brain at home while watching a film. Kabir Singh collected a lot of money, but I wouldn't have done that film had I been offered Kabir Singh's part because I believe our audience get highly influenced by our cinema."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.