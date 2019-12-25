Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019

Jharkhand result tally

00/81 seats

(41 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Haven't Seen Cats But Heard it's Terrible, Says James Corden

James Cordon, 'The Late Late Show' host, plays Bustopher Jones in 'Cats'. He has not seen the film yet but hopes he'll "catch it one day."

PTI

Updated:December 25, 2019, 12:32 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Haven't Seen Cats But Heard it's Terrible, Says James Corden
James Cordon

Actor-TV show host James Corden says he is yet to watch his latest release "Cats" but he has been told the musical has turned out to be "terrible".

The comic plays Bustopher Jones in Tom Hooper's adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.

"I haven't seen it, but I've heard it's terrible," Corden said on BBC Radio 2 interview, according to the Independent.

"I'll catch it one day, I imagine," he added.

The film was mounted a budget of USD 100 million, but earned only USD 6.5 million during its opening weekend.

Universal Studios recently announced that a new version of the film with "improved visual effects" will be sent to the theatres.

"Cats" also stars Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson and Jason Derulo.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram