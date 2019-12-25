Jharkhand result tally
00/81 seats
(41 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Haven't Seen Cats But Heard it's Terrible, Says James Corden
James Cordon, 'The Late Late Show' host, plays Bustopher Jones in 'Cats'. He has not seen the film yet but hopes he'll "catch it one day."
James Cordon
Actor-TV show host James Corden says he is yet to watch his latest release "Cats" but he has been told the musical has turned out to be "terrible".
The comic plays Bustopher Jones in Tom Hooper's adaptation of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical.
"I haven't seen it, but I've heard it's terrible," Corden said on BBC Radio 2 interview, according to the Independent.
"I'll catch it one day, I imagine," he added.
The film was mounted a budget of USD 100 million, but earned only USD 6.5 million during its opening weekend.
Universal Studios recently announced that a new version of the film with "improved visual effects" will be sent to the theatres.
"Cats" also stars Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Francesca Hayward, Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson and Jason Derulo.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Amazon Alexa Told This Lady to Kill Herself Because Humans Are Bad For The Planet
- Tossing It Out: This Town Which Banned Throwing Snowballs May Get Rid of Law
- Football Is Not High Jump: Lionel Messi Fans Troll Cristiano Ronaldo after Juventus Lose Supercoppa Final
- Google Pay Stamps Are Back! Collect These 7 Stamps And Win up to Rs 2020
- WWE Raw Results: Santa Claus Wins 24/7 Title from Akira Tozawa and Then Loses it to R-Truth