Haven't Taken a Break in Three Years, Says Rashmika Mandanna

Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna is working on four films right now and she says she doesn't want to do this again. The south film actress, popularly known as the 'Karnataka Crush', made her acting debut with the Kannada movie Kirik Party in 2016. So far, she has starred in eight feature films and has more in her kitty.

"In the past three years, I have not taken a break. I have fallen sick four times in two months and this is the nature saying 'take it slow'. I am stressing my body and mind," Rashmika told IANS at the recently concluded International Film Festival of India (IFFI), which she attended despite suffering from a cold.

"I think this cold is because of over working because I travel a lot," she said.

The 23-year-old has no complaints, though. "I am super grateful and glad for what I am doing," she said with a smile.

On already doing so many movies, she said: "Even if it's quantity or quality, you a learning something. There are days when in the morning, I am in one state and in the afternoon, I am in another, and in the evening in another state," said Rashmika.

She says she is so tied up that she had to let go of the upcoming Shahid Kapoor-starrer Jersey, a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name. A recent report, however suggested she demanded a huge amount.

"I don't know what a huge amount is. If a film doesn't work out, it's not only as if the male actor's film didn't work out. It's also the female actor's film that didn't work out. It affects us as much as it affects them. It's not about the money. It's about how much you put in," she replied.

She added: "Two months back, I was suffering from dengue and I was shooting out of station. I was in a very bad condition but still I kept working. I didn't want to give up. I am a fighter."

When she got back, her platelets were affected.

"That's when I realized that as much as it is (important to focus) on the profession, I think we need to take care of health, too. At the end of the day, it is not about the money.

"Right now I am doing four films at once. I don't want to do this anymore. I want to do a maximum of one or two films at a time. I can give in a lot more and it makes sense. In a week if I get my Sundays off, I am not asking for a huge thing. I think my body needs that break," said the actress, who appears in Telugu and Tamil films, too.

Does she feel she missed a big opportunity by not doing Jersey, since the film could have marked her big Bollywood break?

"I am getting that opportunity because of the choices I have made till now. I don't think this choice is going to go bad. 'Jersey' needs a lot of you. It is almost realistic. Right now, only doing commercial films, I am going insane. Imagine doing something like 'Jersey' and not being able to pull it off.

"If I am a part of a film, it has to be because I need to give in to the film. I have to contribute to the film. It's not like I want to be the laid back in the film. I will not accept any film to which I feel I can't give a lot to.

"'Jersey remake was huge. Anyone would do it but then I don't want to come to set and be all tired. I feel they (the film's makers) deserve more. Someone who can give in energy," said Rashmika.

