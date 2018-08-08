Haven’t Watched Avengers: Infinity War's New Supercut Video Yet? See It Here

With Avengers: Infinity War available on home video now, interesting compilation videos are flooding the web. The latest to attract attention is a five-minute clip that was shared on 9gag on Tuesday. Set to emotional music, it is sure to take you down the memory lane, making it difficult to not shed a tear or two.Though the video borrows from several Marvel films, it focuses more on the important moments of Infinity War and pays homage to the film’s theme of sacrifice.It opens by an explanation of Infinity Stones’ origin and relevance in The Collector’s voice, which is followed by some of Thanos’ infamous dialogues including “Dread it, fear it, run from it...” and “The hardest choices are the strongest ones”.The clip also has scenes from Spider-Man: Homecoming. To up the ante, it also includes Peter Parker’s death scene from Infinity War. We see Peter saying to Tony Stark as he collapses: “Mr Stark, I don’t feel so good” before the video instantaneously cuts to Homecoming to the scene on the rooftop in which Tony tells Peter, “If you die, that’s on me.”Several Avengers were infamously killed at the end of Infinity War, with Thanos wiping out half the universe’s population. However, the video ends with the surviving Avengers coming together. They are set to return in May 2019 in what Disney’s chief Bob Iger has called a significant conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.