Having Millions of Fans Not My Idea of Happiness, Not Obsessed with Fame: Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor made his acting debut in Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s Mirzya in 2016, followed by Bhavesh Joshi Superhero in 2018. Both his films have been quite unusual choices. Kapoor believes “there's a huge world outside of first box office collection and trade analysts.”

“If you told me that my first film would be a musical, I would have never believed you because I personally haven't really loved musicals while growing up. I don't even like superhero films for that matter. But the reason I did them was that they were different. I like films that are innovative and are different in the way that the stories are being told,” he said.

Despite not being a huge commercial success, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero received a lot of critical acclaim. “Sometimes films don't really get what they deserve right at the start and then over time, they kind of find it, said Kapoor, adding, “When you put out something original and authentic with honesty and sincerity it always kind of reaches who it has to in the end. I think that's what's happened with Bhavesh (Joshi Superhero). I think longevity is a great barometer of success and I am happy the film aged well.”

Since four years of his debut, Kapoor has been a part of only two films. While he comes from what he calls ‘a place of privilege’, the actor wants to make the most of it. He believes that art in any form is a personal thing that an artist is accountable for it until the very last. "Luckily I come from a place of privilege. So, it depends on how you use that privilege. You know, are you willing to try and use it to increase your value, be more famous and constantly put films out? Or are you really going to care about what you do? I am committed to doing the latter," he said.

When asked if given a chance he’d do any of his father, Anil Kapoor’s films, he said “I have been offered a lot of them, but I am not a fan of remakes. My two films, whether you love or hate them, you can't doubt how original they are. There's already enough pollution in art and I don't want to contribute towards it.”

Of any kind of films that Kapoor chooses to do, he cannot avoid comparisons with his superstar father and famous sisters. However, the actor doesn't really pay too much attention to this and finds the idea of comparing people, just because they come from the same family, outdated and regressive.

“If I was so concerned with comparisons, I would have never done the films that I've done,” he said.

“Ever since I was younger, I knew that I'm a bit different and therefore my path would be a bit different. So I don't really compare myself to other people in my family. Having millions of fans is not my idea of happiness or success. I don't see myself as somebody that's obsessed with fame or instant gratification. I do what I do because I am a cinephile and I'm clear about the kinds of movies that I've wanted to do. And I've kind of stayed on that path because it's serving me well. I don't like to get lost in the game of constant validation,” said the actor.

Now, he has a Netflix original period thriller film, directed by Raj Singh Chaudhary and written by Anurag Kashyap. He also has Abhinav Bindra Biopic and a cameo in Vikramaditya Motwane’s AK vs AK, which has his father in the lead.

Apart from this, he’s also working in a romantic comedy and an anthology.

Follow @News18Movies for more