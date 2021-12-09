Hawkeye Episode 4 Review: Yelena Belova Turns the Direction of the Show With Late Entry

The pilot episode of Hawkeye had teased a lot of things, from Clint Barton’s (Jeremy Renner) past catching up, to him dealing with new miscreants and enemies. However, by the time one reaches the fourth episode, things seem to be stretched out and moving slowly. Yelena Belova’s (Florence Pugh) much-awaited entry turned the direction of the show but it leaves one wondering how many marks she can leave with two more episodes remaining of the mini-series.

The fourth episode had fewer fights and more bonding, as Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) tries to compensate for the absence of Hawkeye’s family by keeping him company before Christmas. This is where we see Clint open up about the ordeals of being an Avenger. The arrow shooting Avenger never really got a chance to show his vulnerable side to the audience, so it left us perplexed when he did so. Everyone remembers Peter Parker’s heart-wrenching lines in Spider-Man: Far From Home after Tony Stark’s death, “Everywhere I Go, I See His Face". It wouldn’t be a stretch to say that Clint is facing those exact emotions regarding Natasha Romanoff’s (Scarlett Johanson) death.

He constantly keeps reminding his protege and his biggest fan Kate about the load one has to drag in his line of job. There even comes a moment where he sees her hanging from a cable, which reminds him of the moments right before Natasha died- she hanging from a cliff, and him holding on to her.

This moment also reminds Hawkeye of the promise he made to Kate’s mother earlier about keeping her safe and why he doesn’t want his student to join him in his latest adventure.

However, limiting their layered relationship to this one dynamic would be unfair as the latter also donned the role of a friend and a supporter for the former.

The episode also saw the women of the series take the front seat. The action scenes did not match the level set by the third episode, but here, the two most important women of the series, Kate and Maya were pitted against each other, and the latter did not leave a chance to show the young one her place.

Clint’s wife, who till now had cameos in the previous Avengers movies showed that he is no less a spy than her husband. Hawkeye receives crucial information from her, which brings us to another highlight of the episode- Kate’s step-father Jack. Her doubts about her stepfather that he is involved in shady business are confirmed.

Yelena Belova makes an appearance for a few minutes, that too towards the last of the third last episode of the series. But it leaves the main characters confused as to why would anyone hire a Black Widow assassin to take on Hawkeye. However, it wasn’t a surprise for the audiences as Black Widow’s post-credit scene already hinted at her arrival in the series.

Now the pressure is on the remaining two episodes as Yelena’s storyline has to continue, Jack’s truth has to be revealed and Hawkeye has to put an end to Ronin’s chapter and his enemies. Eleanor Bishop’s character, too, might bring another twist to the story, considering how her character in the comics has a huge history and is not as straightforward as it seems in the series.

Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon and Alaqua Cox is streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

