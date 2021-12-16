Hawkeye Episode 5 Review: Yelena Belova Reveals an Important Secret; a Dangerous Villain Returns

The fifth episode of Hawkeye finally gave us some nail-biting moments that we have been waiting for and made a huge reveal that could change the course of the series, however, this being the penultimate episode, we might not be able to enjoy this thrill for a long time. For starters, we were taken back to Yelena Belova’s (Florence Pugh) life before Thanos’ snap and given a brief glimpse of how things changed for her post the blip. She was on a mission to free the Black Widows from the Red Room, where she met a former widow, Ana, who is not under any mind control but makes a living by doing what they are trained to do the best.

Afterwards, it is shown that she is one of the victims of the blip and when she comes back after 5 years, everything has changed, although it felt like a fleeting moment for her. The biggest change she had to come to terms with is the death of her sister and fellow Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johanson).

Meanwhile, at present time, an injured Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) returns home to her mother Eleanor (Vera Farmiga) who is visibly worried that her daughter is still associated with Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner). After a comforting talk with her mother, Kate reveals the newfound information on her step-father Jack (Tony Dalton) and the company Sloan Ltd and asks Eleanor to investigate it. She does, which leads to the former’s arrest.

Clint, on the other hand, seeks refuge at Grill’s apartment. Pizza Dog makes an appearance as always.

Coming back to Yelena, she makes it crystal clear to Kate, Clint’s protege and greatest admirer, that her current mission is to kill him. The interaction between the two ‘enemies’ have Marvel’s quintessential humour, as we see the former cook for the latter after breaking into her house, but it also brings out two sides of the same coin of being a superhero. While Kate has her faith in Clint intact, Yelena is convinced that he is the reason for the death of his sister, Natasha Romanoff. While the former argues that being a hero means losing your loved ones in your journey, the latter gives no importance to the word Avenger.

She leaves Kate’s house warning her not to come in her way again. But the remaining part of the episode did not see her face Clint. Rather, his vigilante alter-ego Ronin makes a comeback. The series started off with Ronin’s past enemies catching up with him and Clint trying to protect his image and Kate from the impending dangers of being associated with the assassin.

He reveals himself to be Ronin and shows Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) that he is capable of killing her but lets her go with a warning that if she or the Tracksuits try to track his family, it will be the end of them. Clint then reveals that the night he killed her father, he was acting on someone else’s tip, and it is actually her boss who wanted her father dead.

It is towards the end of the episode that we find out a major detail. Earlier, Kate had a conversation with Yelena where she said that the assassin must question the one who hired her to kill Clint. Later, she finds out that it was none other than Kate’s mom who did the job and revealed the information to her through a couple of text messages.

She also forwarded her a photo of Eleanor with a man, who Hawkeye referred to as Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) and says, “That’s the guy I’ve been worried about this whole time."

The events that unfolded in the episode has really put pressure on the finale. Firstly, with Maya knowing what she knows, will she still be chasing Ronin, or confronting her teammates? Has Yelena given up on her mission of killing Hawkeye? And, what does Eleanor’s involvement in all this mean for Kate?

Moreover, mother Bishop and Kingpin’s association, who last appeared in the series Daredevil and is Maya’s uncle in the comic book version, opened up a lot of possibilities and might be a bit clumsy to fit into one episode.

But you never know what Marvel has in store for you.

Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner, Hailee Steinfeld, Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon and Alaqua Cox is streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

