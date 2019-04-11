English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Hawkeye is Latest Avenger to Get TV Show, Jeremy Renner to Reprise Role As Marvel Archer
A Hawkeye miniseries is in the works on the Disney+ streaming service.
A Hawkeye miniseries is in the works on the Disney+ streaming service.
Loading...
A Hawkeye miniseries is in the works on the Disney+ streaming service, with Jeremy Renner attached to star. The actor will reprise his role as Marvel archer Clint Barton on the limited series, confirmed Variety.
The project is described as an adventure series in which Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, will pass the torch to Kate Bishop. Bishop is a Marvel Comics character who took up the Hawkeye mantle after Barton. She is also a member of the group known as the Young Avengers.
Renner has been playing the Marvel comics character since 2011 with an uncredited cameo in Thor. He went on to play the role in Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War, and will next be seen in Avengers: Endgame, which hits theatre on April 26.
In addition, Disney+ is developing a slate of series that will focus on MCU characters like Falcon and Winter Soldier, as well as Loki, Vision, and Scarlet Witch. The series are expected to be six to eight episodes. The series on the Disney+ will be produced by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige, who has headed up the MCU for years.
It also follows Netflix canceling its Marvel shows as the competing streaming service nears its launch.
The project is described as an adventure series in which Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, will pass the torch to Kate Bishop. Bishop is a Marvel Comics character who took up the Hawkeye mantle after Barton. She is also a member of the group known as the Young Avengers.
Renner has been playing the Marvel comics character since 2011 with an uncredited cameo in Thor. He went on to play the role in Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War, and will next be seen in Avengers: Endgame, which hits theatre on April 26.
In addition, Disney+ is developing a slate of series that will focus on MCU characters like Falcon and Winter Soldier, as well as Loki, Vision, and Scarlet Witch. The series are expected to be six to eight episodes. The series on the Disney+ will be produced by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige, who has headed up the MCU for years.
It also follows Netflix canceling its Marvel shows as the competing streaming service nears its launch.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
World Health Day | Chetan Bhagat On Dos & Don'ts Of Healthy Living
Monday 11 March , 2019 Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hina Khan, Vikas Gupta Break Ties After an Ugly Brawl: Report
- First Images of Supermassive Black Hole Released, Twitter Gets Sucked Into the Void
- Swara Bhasker, Renuka Shahane Among First Celebs to React on EC's Order Stalling Modi Biopic
- Elections 2019: UDAY, AYUSH, BHIM & Other Names Show the Modi Govt Loves Acronyms
- IPL 2019 | In Numbers: How Pollard Won it for Mumbai
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results