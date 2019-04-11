Hawkeye is Latest Avenger to Get TV Show, Jeremy Renner to Reprise Role As Marvel Archer

A Hawkeye miniseries is in the works on the Disney+ streaming service, with Jeremy Renner attached to star. The actor will reprise his role as Marvel archer Clint Barton on the limited series, confirmed Variety.The project is described as an adventure series in which Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye, will pass the torch to Kate Bishop. Bishop is a Marvel Comics character who took up the Hawkeye mantle after Barton. She is also a member of the group known as the Young Avengers.Renner has been playing the Marvel comics character since 2011 with an uncredited cameo in Thor. He went on to play the role in Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron and Captain America: Civil War, and will next be seen in Avengers: Endgame, which hits theatre on April 26.In addition, Disney+ is developing a slate of series that will focus on MCU characters like Falcon and Winter Soldier, as well as Loki, Vision, and Scarlet Witch. The series are expected to be six to eight episodes. The series on the Disney+ will be produced by Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige, who has headed up the MCU for years.It also follows Netflix canceling its Marvel shows as the competing streaming service nears its launch.