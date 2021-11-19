Hawkeye: Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld Talk About the Bond Between Clint and Kate

After fighting side by side with the rest of the Avengers for countless movies and experiencing life-changing events following Thanos’ snap, the best archer of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hawkeye, finally got his long-awaited and well deserved stand-alone series. Taking off from where Avengers Endgame ended, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) is trying to reconnect with his family in the post-blip world, and the most important mission he is on is to reunite with them before Christmas. However, outlaws of the city and a presence from his past catch up, derailing his plans. Teamed up with a 22-year-old self-taught archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) who also happens to be his biggest fan, Clint Barton is set to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

The Avenger goes through several layers of bonding with her - from being annoyed at her presence to being protective about the youngster and finally mentoring her, whereas the latter is simply obsessed with his idol. In a recently held press conference, Renner and Steinfeld spoke about how they bonded on the show and shared their perspectives on their characters.

Answering a question on whether Jeremy offered her any good archery tips, Hailee said, “That I was never gonna shoot an actual arrow. That was the first thing he told me, and for whatever reason, it didn’t occur to me that would actually be the case. But as far as bonding, we really jumped straight into the deep end, together. We were taking it as it was coming, but I felt so grateful to have Jeremy’s support and his mentorship in real-life as I do as Kate. But we shared a lotta laughs, didn’t we?

Jeremy continued, “I know I just wanted to communicate with her that I had her back and that there’s gonna be a lotta strange things that go on."

One of the Avengers with no superhuman or God-like powers, Clint Barton was always grounded in his approach and often, more focused than the others. Kate taps on his more related and playful side, and when questioned about that dynamic, Renner said that despite being polar opposites, their characters share similar belief systems and skillsets. “It is a wonderfully complicated relationship of friendship or partnership and you can put all sorts of labels on it," Renner said.

The dynamic bond between the duo can also be credited to the fact that the makers of the show already knew Hailee was the prototype of the character. Talking about her casting, producer and Marvel Studio’s President Kevin Feige said, “Hailee did not audition. We were very lucky that she was open to this because we very much believed that she was sort of the prototype for the character, and as occasionally happens, the dream version of the character agrees to do it."

The first two episodes of Hawkeye will release on Disney + Hotstar on November 24. Directed by Rhys Thomas, it also stars Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Florence Pugh, and newcomer Alaqua Cox.

