Haye Garmi! Sara Ali Khan Slips Into Red Bikini, Sets Instagram On Fire With Steamy Swimming Video

Actress Sara Ali Khan is setting Instagram on fire! The Atrangi Re star kicked off her Christmas vacation early this year and as part of her trip, she is bonding with family, and friends and spending time with herself as well. One of the many activities she’s doing as part of her vacay is taking a nice dip in the pool. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sara revealed she enjoyed some time away from the crowd in a pool.

Sporting a red hot bikini, Sara recorded a slow-motion video of herself emerging from the pool like an ultimate diva. The video was enough to raise the winter temperatures. She shared the video with a bunch of heart emojis. She followed it with a couple of pictures of herself enjoying some me-time in the pool.

Sara revealed that she was holidaying in the United Kingdom with her mother, Amrita Singh. She shared a picture in which she and Amrita, along with a family friend, posed under the sun.

This year, Sara focused on wrapping up the filming of her upcoming movies. The actress recently wrapped the filming of Ae Watan Mere Watan recently. Helmed by Kannan Iyer, who previously directed Emraan Hashmi and Huma Qureshi starrer Ek Thi Dayan, the screenplay of Aye Watan…Mere Patan is written by Darab Farooqi. The biopic would trace the story of Usha Mehta who is fondly remembered for organizing the Congress Radio, also called the Secret Congress Radio, an underground radio station, which functioned for a few months during the Quit India Movement of 1942.

Sara Ali Khan will also feature in Laxman Utekar’s untitled project alongside Vicky Kaushal. Earlier this year, the duo wrapped up the shooting for the same and they had also shared the first look still and a note of thanks on Instagram. The still showed Sara and Vicky embracing while looking into each other’s eyes.

