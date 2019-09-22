Hayley Kiyoko Considers Being Gay Her Biggest Strength
Singer Hayley Kiyoko says that being gay has become her "biggest strength" after years of living life in fear of other people not accepting her.
picture credits: Hayley Kiyoko instagram
Singer Hayley Kiyoko says that being gay has become her "biggest strength" after years of living life in fear of other people not accepting her.
"My biggest weakness growing up was that I was gay and I was different from everyone else and now it's become my biggest strength because it's empowered me," said Kiyoko, 28.
"I really feared growing up because I was like, life is going to be so difficult and people are just not going to understand," the "Curious" singer explained.
"And going into my music career, I was just like, if I'm scared, everyone else will be. So, I have to embrace who I am, I have to be the brave one because if I take that first step, everyone else will follow."
She opened up about self love on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, reports people.com.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Netizens Compare Virat Kohli's Hairstyle in Throwback Picture with Salman Khan's Tere Naam Hairdo
- Pankaj Tripathi Shares Emotional Incident When He Stole His 'Guru' Manoj Bajpayee's Slippers
- Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor Save a Paparazzi From Getting Hurt; Watch Video
- Area 51 Raid: Here's How Many People Turned Up, and What Really Happened
- Investors and Stock Holders are Celebrating Corporate Tax Cut News, With Memes