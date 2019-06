Hazel Keech Shares Heartfelt Post for Yuvraj Singh, Calls Him 'My Love and My Hero'

Yuvraj Singh Monday called time on his international cricket career without getting to play a farewell match. But he will always be remembered for giving India two world titles, one while suffering from a rare germ cell cancer.As a tearful Yuvraj brought the curtains down on a roller-coaster international career, his actress-model wife Hazel Keech honoured the India all-rounder with a heartfelt post on Instagram."And, with that, its the end of an era. Be proud of yourself husband, now onto the next chapter.... love you @yuvisofficial," Hazel wrote alongside a picture of him addressing the media during a press conference in Mumbai.Resharing a video post from Yuvraj's Instagram, Hazel added, "His words straight from his heart... I would also like to thank all my husbands fans, those who’ve reached out to me and his team, shared photos and videos of love and unwavering support..... i can tell you your love has brought him comfort and strength in the darkest of times, for which, I thank you sincerely. My love and gratitude to you all .... my love and my hero @yuvisofficial." (sic)Yuvraj and Hazel had exchanged wedding vows in 2016 at the spiritual dera of Baba Ram Singh Ganduan Wale in village Duffera. The wedding was a low-key affair with only couples close friends and family in attendance.However, Yuvrajs father and former cricketer-actor Yograj Singh hadn't attended the wedding ceremony. Yograj had already said that he would not attend the wedding as he was against marriage being solemnised by a Dera leader as he "believes in god, not religious leaders."During the press conference on Monday, Yuvraj also said that he has made peace with his father, who has been like a "dragon" to him and nearly ended up antagonising the captain under whom his son batted and bowled India to a World Cup triumph.(With inputs from PTI)Follow @News18Movies for more