Hazel Keech Shares Heartfelt Post for Yuvraj Singh, Calls Him 'My Love and My Hero'
As India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday, a slew of film celebrities, including his wife Hazel Keech, lauded him for his achievements on the field.
Image courtesy: Instagram/Hazel Keech
Yuvraj Singh Monday called time on his international cricket career without getting to play a farewell match. But he will always be remembered for giving India two world titles, one while suffering from a rare germ cell cancer.
As a tearful Yuvraj brought the curtains down on a roller-coaster international career, his actress-model wife Hazel Keech honoured the India all-rounder with a heartfelt post on Instagram.
"And, with that, its the end of an era. Be proud of yourself husband, now onto the next chapter.... love you @yuvisofficial," Hazel wrote alongside a picture of him addressing the media during a press conference in Mumbai.
Resharing a video post from Yuvraj's Instagram, Hazel added, "His words straight from his heart... I would also like to thank all my husbands fans, those who’ve reached out to me and his team, shared photos and videos of love and unwavering support..... i can tell you your love has brought him comfort and strength in the darkest of times, for which, I thank you sincerely. My love and gratitude to you all .... my love and my hero @yuvisofficial." (sic)
Yuvraj and Hazel had exchanged wedding vows in 2016 at the spiritual dera of Baba Ram Singh Ganduan Wale in village Duffera. The wedding was a low-key affair with only couples close friends and family in attendance.
However, Yuvrajs father and former cricketer-actor Yograj Singh hadn't attended the wedding ceremony. Yograj had already said that he would not attend the wedding as he was against marriage being solemnised by a Dera leader as he "believes in god, not religious leaders."
During the press conference on Monday, Yuvraj also said that he has made peace with his father, who has been like a "dragon" to him and nearly ended up antagonising the captain under whom his son batted and bowled India to a World Cup triumph.
(With inputs from PTI)
His words straight from his heart... i would also like to thank all my husbands fans, those who’ve reached out to me and his team, shared photos and videos of love and unwavering support..... i can tell you your love has brought him comfort and strength in the darkest of times, for which, I thank you sincerely. My love and gratitude to you all .... my love and my hero @yuvisofficial
