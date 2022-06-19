Hazel Keech, Yuvraj Singh Reveal The Name Of Their Son On Father’s Day; See His Adorable Pics

Actress Hazel Keech and Yuvraj Sing welcomed their little bundle of joy in January earlier this year. However, the couple decided not to reveal their son’s name or share pictures of their baby. On the special occasion of Father’s Day, the couple made it extra special for their fans and revealed their son’s name on social media.

The Bodyguard actress took to Instagram and posted two adorable pictures of her little one and shared his name – Orion Keech Singh, along with a super sweet note. She wrote, “Welcome to the world Orion Keech Singh. Mummy and Daddy love their little puttar. Your eyes twinkle with every smile just as your name is written amongst the stars.”

In the first picture, we see Yuvraj and Hazel in white sweaters as they smile ear to ear, while Hazel holds her little bundle of joy. As we scroll further we see Yuvraj and Hazel showering love on the little one as they peck kisses on their son.

Soon after the pictures were posted, Hazel’s friends from the industry took to the comments section and showered love on the little one. Neha Dhupia, Bipasha Basu, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sagarika Ghatge, among many others dropped heart emoticons in the comments section.

For the unversed, the star couple have named their son after the constellation of stars named Orion.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the former India batsman talked about his son’s name. He said, “”Orion is a star constellation and for parents, your kid is your star. When Hazel was pregnant, and sleeping in the hospital, I was watching some episodes where the name came to me and Hazel took an instant liking to it. I wanted Hazel’s last name also to come in the baby’s name, so that’s how it came about.”

Yuvraj Singh also revealed what it is like for him to be a father on this special day. “It’s so special and such an amazing feeling that you really can’t describe in words. When you see a part of you come out from inside of your wife, it’s just a very overwhelming. I was really overwhelmed when our baby came out. It was our first time, I didn’t know what to say or what to do. We had tears in our eyes,” said the former India star.

