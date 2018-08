HBO and Axios Join Forces To Produce Docuseries on 2018 US Midterm Elections

📺 Axios will work with HBO and a cast of Emmy®-winning producers to help viewers better understand the collision of politics, technology, business and the world https://t.co/qlMC8994jM — Mike Allen (@mikeallen) August 8, 2018

Digital news startup Axios has partnered with HBO to deliver a limited documentary series of news-oriented specials, starting with the midterm elections.Titled Axios, the news docuseries will have big-name interviews and short documentaries on politics, business and technology and other big topics shaping the future, reports Deadline Mike Allen, one of the founders of the digital outlet, also took to Twitter to share the news."Axios will work with HBO and a cast of Emmy-winning producers to help viewers better understand the collision of politics, technology, business and the world," he wrote.Documentary filmmaker Matthew O’Neill, best known for his work on the HBO film Baghdad ER, and Perri Peltz (Warning: This Drug May Kill You) will direct and produce the series, and work along with Axios journalists.