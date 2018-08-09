GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

HBO and Axios Join Forces To Produce Docuseries on 2018 US Midterm Elections

Digital news startup Axios has teamed up with HBO to produce a limited documentary series of news-oriented specials, starting with the midterm elections.

News18.com

Updated:August 9, 2018, 2:19 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
HBO and Axios Join Forces To Produce Docuseries on 2018 US Midterm Elections
Image courtesy: Reuters Pictures
Loading...
Digital news startup Axios has partnered with HBO to deliver a limited documentary series of news-oriented specials, starting with the midterm elections.

Titled Axios, the news docuseries will have big-name interviews and short documentaries on politics, business and technology and other big topics shaping the future, reports Deadline.

Mike Allen, one of the founders of the digital outlet, also took to Twitter to share the news.

"Axios will work with HBO and a cast of Emmy-winning producers to help viewers better understand the collision of politics, technology, business and the world," he wrote.




Documentary filmmaker Matthew O’Neill, best known for his work on the HBO film Baghdad ER, and Perri Peltz (Warning: This Drug May Kill You) will direct and produce the series, and work along with Axios journalists.

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Watch: PM Narendra Modi's Full Speech in Rajya Sabha

Watch: PM Narendra Modi's Full Speech in Rajya Sabha

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...