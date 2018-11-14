English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
HBO Confirms Game of Thrones Season 8’s April Premiere Through Special Teaser Video
GoT season 8 will premiere in April 2019.
A still from Game Of Thrones. (Image: Hotstar)
After much speculation and wait, HBO has finally announced that the eighth season of its blockbuster fantasy period-drama Game of Thrones will premiere in April 2019.
HBO shared a teaser video on its various social media platforms to make the announcement. Though the clip is a compilation of some of the important events from the story so far and there is no new addition from season 8, the makers reveal the premiere month at the end.
Sharing it, HBO wrote, “Every battle. Every betrayal. Every risk. Every fight. Every sacrifice. Every death. All #ForTheThrone.”
The viewers, of course, can’t contain their excitement. The post has got 1.5 million likes within 10 hours on Instagram alone.
One netizen commented, “I’m sooo ready!!! ❤️.”
Another wrote, “All old clips, nothing new. But the hashtag is what is legit!!! So pumped!”
Though leaked videos and images from season 8’s shoot have been doing rounds online, HBO released the first official photo from the upcoming season in Entertainment Weekly’s November issue.
In the image, the show’s lead actors, Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and Kit Harington (Jon Snow) hold each other as they look fiercely into the camera. Dressed in thick fur coats and gloves, they look ready for the final battle against the army of the dead, now that winter is finally here.
The actors shot extensively for 10 months to create the six episodes of the final season, reported EW. On why it has been taking so long, Harington said, “It’s relentless; scenes that would have been a one-day shoot five years ago are now a five-day shoot. They want to get it right. They want to shoot everything every single way so they have options.”
“[Camera] checks take longer, costumes are a bit better, hair and makeup a bit sharper — every choice, every conversation, every attitude, has this air of ‘this is it.’ Everything feels more intense,” Clarke added.
Elaborating on the grand climax, the show’s co-executive producer Bryan Cogman said, “It’s about all of these disparate characters coming together to face a common enemy, dealing with their own past, and defining the person they want to be in the face of certain death.”
“It’s an incredibly emotional haunting bittersweet final season and I think it honors very much what (author George R.R. Martin) set out to do — which is flipping this kind of story on its head,” he added.
