HBO Finds Director For 'Last Of Us' Pilot

Los Angeles,Jan 16: HBO has roped in filmmaker Kantemir Balagov to direct the pilot episode of its series adaptation of popular video game “The Last of Us”. Balagov is known for directing 2019 Russian drama “Beanpole” which won him the Un Certain Regard Best Director Award at the Cannes Film Festival.

HBO had given a series order to the project, which hails from Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin and the game’s writer and creative director Neil Druckmann, in November 2020, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The show will be produced by HBO andSonyPictures TV along with PlayStation Productions, Word Games and game developer Naughty Dog.

“The Last of Us”, which was launched in 2013, takes place 20 years after modern civilisation has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse across the US and depend on each other for survival.

In addition to writing the series, Mazin and Druckmann will also serve as executive producers alongside Carolyn Strauss, Naughty Dog’s Evan Wells and PlayStation Productions’ Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan.