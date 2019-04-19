Take the pledge to vote

HBO Fires Back at Donald Trump for Game of Thrones Inspired Tweet

US President Donald Trump sent 'Game of Thrones' inspired tweet in response to the release of a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation.

IANS

Updated:April 19, 2019, 3:21 PM IST
HBO Fires Back at Donald Trump for Game of Thrones Inspired Tweet
File photo of US president Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Television network HBO has fired back at US President Donald Trump after he sent another Game of Thrones inspired tweet in response to the release of a redacted version of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the Russia investigation.

"Though we can understand the enthusiasm for ‘Game of Thrones' now that the final season has arrived, we still prefer our intellectual property not be used for political purposes," variety.com quoted an HBO spokesman as saying.

Trump tweeted a Game of Thrones influenced image on Thursday morning using the show's signature font (Trajan Pro) that included the tagline, "No collusion. No obstruction. For the haters and the radical left Democrats -- Game Over."




This came as Attorney General William Barr held a press conference stressing that Mueller did not find evidence of illegal collusion between Trump's campaign and Russia during the 2016 presidential election.

While Trump went on to use the Game of Thrones twist, the same was done in India amidst the ongoing Lok Sabha election season. The Election Commission, Press Information Bureau and Congress picked popular references from the fantasy series to connect with the people and express their views.

Last November, HBO had opposed Trump's decision to play on a Game of Thrones catchphrase using the same serif typeface.

"We were not aware of this messaging and would prefer our trademark not be misappropriated for political purposes," HBO had said in a statement then, when Trump tweeted "Sanctions Are Coming" -- a play on "Winter Is Coming" from Game of Thrones.

"We didn't want to pick a fight with the president," HBO's executive Vice President and head of marketing Chris Spadaccini said during Variety's Entertainment Marketing Summit in March this year.

"I gave my social team a lot credit because they had a very snarky little subtweet that said, ‘How do you say trademark infringement in Dothraki?' And that got a lot of press coverage," he added.

