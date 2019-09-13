HBO is Working on New Game of Thrones' Fire and Blood Targaryen Prequel Series

A second Game of Thrones prequel is in the works at HBO, revealed The Hollywood Reporter. According to the sources of THR, HBO is near a deal for a pilot order for a prequel set 300 years before the events of the recently-concluded series and tracks the beginnings and end of the House Targaryen in the show.

George RR Marin and Ryan Condal are set to pen the script of the drama which is based on Martin's book Fire & Blood.

Notably, according to THR, the Targaryen prequel is not one of the previously reported prequels that had been in the works since 2017. Instead, it is a new take on the world that was being developed by Game of Thrones favourite Bryan Cogman.

HBO first announced four prequel series and then quietly added a fifth one in the months that followed.

Of those, three are still active. Notably, showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss are attached as executive producers to all things GoT but are not actively involved in any of them.

Of the three active scripts, one of them is in a pilot stage and takes place thousands of years before the events of Game of Thrones and chronicles the end of the Age of Heroes. The House Targaryen project, based on Fire & Blood, which was released last November begins with Aegon the Conqueror — the creator of the Iron Throne — and recounts generations of the family that featured Daenerys Targaryen, Viserys Targaryen and Jon Snow in the Game of Thrones series.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.